Kenneth Eugene Courtney
May 29, 1933 - October 26, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Kenneth Eugene Courtney, age 87, retired USAF MSgt, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020. Visitation 1-8 Friday, October 30, funeral service 2 PM Saturday, both at Culbertson-Smith Mortuary, 115 S. Seneca. He is preceded in death by his parents and 2 brothers. Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Joy; daughters, Debbie Wills (Nigel), Tammy Schwarz (Carl), Linda Bauman (Rocky); brother, Bobby Joe Courtney; sister, Margadell Taylor; 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.