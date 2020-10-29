1/
Kenneth Eugene Courtney
1933 - 2020
Kenneth Eugene Courtney
May 29, 1933 - October 26, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Kenneth Eugene Courtney, age 87, retired USAF MSgt, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020. Visitation 1-8 Friday, October 30, funeral service 2 PM Saturday, both at Culbertson-Smith Mortuary, 115 S. Seneca. He is preceded in death by his parents and 2 brothers. Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Joy; daughters, Debbie Wills (Nigel), Tammy Schwarz (Carl), Linda Bauman (Rocky); brother, Bobby Joe Courtney; sister, Margadell Taylor; 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.



Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
01:00 - 08:00 PM
Culbertson-Smith Mortuary - Wichita
OCT
31
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Culbertson-Smith Mortuary - Wichita
Funeral services provided by
Culbertson-Smith Mortuary - Wichita
115 South Seneca
Wichita, KS 67213
(316) 265-2646
Memories & Condolences
October 28, 2020
It breaks my heart to hear this. Ken was a wonderful man of God. I know where he is now and so does all of his family and friends. May he rest in peace and we will see you soon brother! ❤ we pray for Tammy, Karl, and entire family during this time of grief. We love you!
Stan and Dawn Miller
Brother
