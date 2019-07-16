Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Kenneth Eugene Hedrick. View Sign Service Information Elliott Mortuary - Hutchinson 1219 N. Main Hutchinson , KS 67501 (620)-663-3327 Send Flowers Notice

HUTCHINSON-Hedrick, Dr. Kenneth Eugene 91, died July 13, 2019, at his home. He was born September 21, 1927, in Wichita, to John and Marie (Johnson) Hedrick. Ken graduated from Wichita East High School in 1945 and Wichita State University in 1949. While at Wichita State, he played varsity football. Ken then attended the University of Kansas School of Medicine, graduating in 1953 and married Marie Joanne "Jo" Lowrey that same year. From 1953-1956, Ken was a surgeon for the United States Air Force in Udine, Italy, obtaining the rank of Air Force Captain. He then moved to Kansas City to complete his surgical residency, and upon completion, the family moved to Hutchinson in 1960. Dr. Hedrick was a founding member of the Hutchinson Clinic in 1961. He was also one of the visionary leaders and board members involved in the building of Hutchinson Hospital. In addition, Ken served on the American College of Surgeons, the American Board of Surgery, and the Southwest Surgical Congress. Locally, he was a member of the Hutchinson National Bank Board, New Beginnings, Inc. Board, and Hutchinson Rotary Club. Dr. Hedrick retired in 1993, after serving as a physician and general surgeon for 33 years. After retirement, Ken volunteered to be a surgeon for many mission trips, including Honduras, Jamaica, and The Northern Navajo Medical Center in Shiprock, NM. Ken's hobbies and interests included anything outdoors: golf, tennis, mountain backpacking, river rafting, skiing, and spending time with his family. Ken is survived by: Jo, his wife of 66 years; children, Nancy Mullen and husband Kevin of Wichita, KS, Max Hedrick and wife Melanie of McKinney, TX, Jane Hedrick of Bozeman, MT, eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1602 N. Main, Hutchinson. Burial will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery, Hutchinson. The casket will remain closed and friends may sign the book from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at Elliott Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Beginnings, Inc. or Trinity United Methodist Church, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

