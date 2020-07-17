1/1
Kenneth G. George
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George, Kenneth G. Age 92, passed away July 15, 2020. Born February 1, 1928 to Fred and Zelma George in Grove, OK. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents; son, Wayne George; daughter, Judy Miller; and 7 siblings. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Ruby George; sons, Kenneth E., John Michael, Terry and Steve George; daughter, Pam Giltner; 23 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great grandchildren. Memorials can be made to, Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S Market St, Wichita, KS 67202. A come and go viewing will be available 1PM-5PM, Friday, July 17, at Resthaven Mortuary. Graveside Service will be held 10AM, Saturday, July 18, at Resthaven Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 the family is asking everyone to wear a mask.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Viewing
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Resthaven Mortuary
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Resthaven Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS 67209
3167222100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved