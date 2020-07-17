George, Kenneth G. Age 92, passed away July 15, 2020. Born February 1, 1928 to Fred and Zelma George in Grove, OK. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents; son, Wayne George; daughter, Judy Miller; and 7 siblings. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Ruby George; sons, Kenneth E., John Michael, Terry and Steve George; daughter, Pam Giltner; 23 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great grandchildren. Memorials can be made to, Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S Market St, Wichita, KS 67202. A come and go viewing will be available 1PM-5PM, Friday, July 17, at Resthaven Mortuary. Graveside Service will be held 10AM, Saturday, July 18, at Resthaven Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 the family is asking everyone to wear a mask.