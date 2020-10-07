Kenneth G. Golightley
December 21, 1935 - October 5, 2020
Belle Plaine, Kansas - 84, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020. He was born December 21, 1935 to Ernest and Mabel Golightyley in Belle Plaine, Kansas. Ken was a member of the Belle Plaine Masonic Lodge 173, Midian Shrine in Wichita. He loved to take day tips on his motorcycle with his wife, Gail. Ken was know as the neighborhood, Gramps. He was preceded in death by his son, Kenneth Durell Golightley; and parents. Kenneth is survived by his wife of 56 and a half years, Gail Golightley; two children, Keven Alan Gilick, Keven Dwayne Golightley; sister, Ernestine Bishop; five grandchildren, Jamie (Golightley) Miller, Bailey (Golightley) Lopez, Brandon Golightley, Marissa Golightley, Brooke Golightley; seven great-grandchildren, Brantley, Cooper, Carter, Gunther, Tristan, Ashlynn, Tadeo. Visitation: Friday, October 9, 2020, from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Smith Mortuary - Mulvane, 501 SE Louis Blvd., Mulvane, KS 67110. Funeral Service: 10:00 am, Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Belle Plaine United Methodist Church, 124 E. 10th Ave., Belle Plaine, Kansas 67013 (Masks required). Interment to follow at Belle Plaine Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children
, 4400 Clayton Ave, St. Louis, MO 63110 or Belle Plaine United Methodist Church, 124 E 10th Ave, Belle Plaine, KS 67013.