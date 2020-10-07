1/1
Kenneth G. Golightley
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth G. Golightley
December 21, 1935 - October 5, 2020
Belle Plaine, Kansas - 84, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020. He was born December 21, 1935 to Ernest and Mabel Golightyley in Belle Plaine, Kansas. Ken was a member of the Belle Plaine Masonic Lodge 173, Midian Shrine in Wichita. He loved to take day tips on his motorcycle with his wife, Gail. Ken was know as the neighborhood, Gramps. He was preceded in death by his son, Kenneth Durell Golightley; and parents. Kenneth is survived by his wife of 56 and a half years, Gail Golightley; two children, Keven Alan Gilick, Keven Dwayne Golightley; sister, Ernestine Bishop; five grandchildren, Jamie (Golightley) Miller, Bailey (Golightley) Lopez, Brandon Golightley, Marissa Golightley, Brooke Golightley; seven great-grandchildren, Brantley, Cooper, Carter, Gunther, Tristan, Ashlynn, Tadeo. Visitation: Friday, October 9, 2020, from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Smith Mortuary - Mulvane, 501 SE Louis Blvd., Mulvane, KS 67110. Funeral Service: 10:00 am, Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Belle Plaine United Methodist Church, 124 E. 10th Ave., Belle Plaine, Kansas 67013 (Masks required). Interment to follow at Belle Plaine Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 4400 Clayton Ave, St. Louis, MO 63110 or Belle Plaine United Methodist Church, 124 E 10th Ave, Belle Plaine, KS 67013.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 7, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved