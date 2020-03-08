Chambers, Kenneth Glynn Born to Bill and Dorothy Chambers on Nov. 19, 1949 in Wichita, Kansas and left his earthly body on Feb. 25, 2020 at 70 years of age after a long battle with cancer. Kenny graduated South High school in 1967 and later attended Wichita State University as well as Friends University where he obtained a degree in computer science. He is survived by his wife Linda of almost 50 years, two children Michael Chambers and Melissa Crandall, and two grandchildren. He worked at NCR, Learjet, Sharpline Converting, Raytheon as well as Cargill throughout his career. Kenny was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, and a faithful friend to those that knew him. As a family we invite you to share the celebration of his life at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Cochran Mortuary on 1411 Broadway in Wichita, Kansas. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 8, 2020