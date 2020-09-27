Kenneth J. Miller

October 30, 1925 - September 22, 2020

Chapman, Kansas - Kenneth J. Miller was born October 30, 1925 to Gwen H. and Louise M. "Raymond" Miller in Greensburg, KS. He grew up in Minneola and Meade, KS, moving to Greensburg, KS his senior year in High School, graduating in 1943. He was active in the Boy Scouts earning his Eagle Scout aware with two palm branches in 1936. He enlisted in the Marine Corp September 1943 at the age of 17. After High School he was deployed to California where he was a member of the Marine Raiders prior to the group being dismantled during WWII. The members of the Raiders were dispersed to other units and Ken was transferred to the newly formed Co A, 1st Battalion, 28th Marines, 5th Marine Division. He landed on Iwo Jima on February 19, 1945. Ken was wounded March 2, 1945 for which he was awarded the Pearl Heart. He was discharged December 1945 at the rank of Corporal. After discharge from the Marines, he attended Southwestern College in Winfield, KS, where he played football and basketball, graduating in 1951 with a Bachelor of Science degree in education. He earned his Master's Degree in Education in 1971 through Emporia State University.

He married Sally Elliott in 1950 and to this union were born four children: Kenneth Michael, Brenda Jo, Kelly Eugene, and Claudia Rae. He taught Industrial Arts and Drafting at the High School level and was football, basketball, and track coach. During his teaching career, he taught and coached at Coats, Sylvia, Inman, Kingman and finally Solomon, KS. He loved teaching and coaching impacting the lives of many young men and women during his 37 years in education.

Ken married Kaylene Liston Riffel in 1979. After his retirement, they lived in Granby, Co where he built their dream home. He enjoyed the mountains and skiing. They remained in Colorado 21 years, returning to Chapman, KS 11 yrs ago. He is survived by his wife, Kaylene of the home; children, Mike (Carrie) Miller of Hutchinson, KS, Brenda Moorman of Tigard, OR, Kelly (Raylene) Miller of Clearwater, KS, Claudia (Larry) Nelson of New Cambria, KS; step-son, Brian Riffel of Lenexa, KS; nine grandchildren; 3 step-grandchildren; and sixteen great-grandchildren; and 5 step-great-grandchildren; his sister, Marty Koch of Dublin, OH; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife Sally Walker, parents, and two brothers.

Visitation on Sunday, September 27 at Martin Becker Carlson Funeral Home in Abilene from 9:00 am to 5:00pm. Military Graveside services will be Monday, September 28 at 1:00 pm St. John's Cemetery, Junction City, KS. Memorials may be made to the Dickinson County Home Health & Hospice in lieu of flowers. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St., Abilene, Kansas 67410.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store