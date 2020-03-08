Kenneth James Stinnett

BELLE PLAINE-Stinnett, Kenneth James age 89, retired owner of Stinnett Foundry, Inc, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020. Visitation 1-8 pm Wednesday, March 11, with family receiving friends 5-7 pm, Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby. Funeral service 12:00 Noon, March 12, Council Hill Christian Church, 1268 N. Seneca Rd., Peck. Kenneth is preceded in death by his wife, Maudene; his parents, Alva and Clara Stinnett; daughter, Deanna Stambaugh; and great-granddaughter, Haven Stambaugh; brothers, Leslie, John, Richard, Alva and Carroll Stinnett; sisters, Helen Stevens, Lucille Shoemaker, Virginia Stinnett and Mildred Elliott. Survivors include his son, Jim Stinnett (Linda); daughter, Jane Kelley (Brian); son-in-law, Jim Stambaugh; brother, Jack Wixon (Charlotte); 9 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. A memorial has been established with Council Hill Christian Church 1268 N. Seneca Rd., Peck, KS 67120. View tributes @ smithfamilymortuaries.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 8, 2020
