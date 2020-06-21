Kenneth L. Fulbright
Fulbright, Kenneth L. 71, passed away June 14, 2020. Viewing 1-5 p.m.Tues. June 23rd at Central Avenue Funeral Services 2703 E. Central. Graveside service with no viewing 11:00 a.m. Wed. June 24th at Old Mission/Wichita Park Cemetery 3424 E. 21st St. N, please enter from Hillside. Survived by brothers Calvin Fulbright, David Fulbright; Trim Fulbright, Jr.; sisters Carlene Fulbright; Sylvia Fulbright.

Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Old Mission Mortuary/Cemetery/Crematory - Wichita
3424 E. 21st Street N.
Wichita, KS 67208
316-686-7311
