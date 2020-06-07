Nance, Kenneth L. 75, went to Heaven on Sun. May 3, 2020. Ken was born July 1, 1944 in Wichita, Kansas the son of Kenneth and Norvella Nance. Ken and Karen were united in marriage on Feb. 10, 1968 at Grace Methodist Church in Wichita. They celebrated 52 years of marriage. Ken retired as an electrician. Ken was a member of Discover Church in Wichita. Ken's passion was being an avid car racer. Ken was preceded in death by parents and both sets of grandparents. Survivors include wife Karen, children Stacey Griffin (Bryan), Mark (Martha), grandchildren Courtney, Jessica (Caleb), Amber and Ashley, great-granddaughter Kinsley Grace. Services will be at Discover Church, 1826 W. Maple, Wichita, and Burial afterwards at Greenwood Cemetery at 47th and Hoover. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Kansas Honor Flight at PO Box 2371, Hutchinson, KS 67504. Masks can be worn if you prefer.



