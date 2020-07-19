1/1
Kenneth L. Stapleton
{ "" }
Stapleton, Kenneth L. Age 88, of Wichita, Kansas, passed away on July 14, 2020. He served in the Army, the Air National Guard and retired from the U.S. Air Force; during which time he received many medals and accolades for his many accomplishments in all three branches. Kenneth finished his career at IRS, becoming the "Go To Man" for advice and solving problems. His passions were golf, fishing, music, and dancing; and he loved being outdoors. He belonged to many organizations, most of which he supported religiously. Kenneth is survived by his wife of 22 years, Mollie; her three children, Kay, Phil and Mike, and their children; one son, Kenneth L. Stapleton Jr and his son; two brothers; one sister; and numerous step-children and step-grandchildren. His first wife, Chrystal passed away in 1992 and his daughter, Paula, in 2017. Memorials can be made to, the Wounded Warrior Project. A come and go viewing will be available 9AM-4PM, Tuesday, July 21, with the Funeral Service 10AM, Wednesday, July 22, both at Resthaven Mortuary. Military Funeral Honors to follow at committal. Due to COVID-19 the family is asking everyone to wear a mask.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Viewing
09:00 - 04:00 PM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory
JUL
22
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory
