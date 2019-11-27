Dunlap, Kenneth Lee Jr. passed away on November 22, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Krisha, children; Adrian and Levi, mother, Connie Dunlap, two brothers, Billy and Raymond Dunlap, sister, April, and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by is father, Kenneth L. Dunlap Sr., and brother-in-law, Bryan Edris. Visitation Monday, December 2, 2019 from 4-7p.m. at Baker Funeral Home Wichita Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to https://www.gofundme.com/f/engdb-the-dunlap-family.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 27, 2019