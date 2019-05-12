Fawcett, Kenneth Lee Passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at the age of 86. Kenneth was born to Vern L. and Kate (Burton) Fawcett on February 19, 1933 in Fairview, Oklahoma. Aircraft. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Gloria Fawcett. Kenneth is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Fawcett, Wichita; Siblings, Peggy McMichael, Oklahoma and Jenene (Jim) Tate, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Callie Whittaker and Tristann Whittaker, both of Wichita. Services will be held at a later date in Oklahoma.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 12, 2019