Strohm, Kenneth Lester 72, beloved husband, father and grandfather, went to be with the Lord on April 22, 2019. He was born to, Lester Leroy Strohm, and Emily Lois Strohm, on May 11, 1945, in Topeka, Kansas. He graduated from Dover High School in 1965. He joined the Airforce in 1968. He married the love of his life Dianna Lynn Branson on August 5th, 1972. After 4 years of active duty he joined the Kansas National Guard as an avionics technician in 1972. While working for the Kansas National Guard, he earned a accounting degree from Wichita State University. He retired from the Kansas National Guard in 1991. He went on to work as an accountant until he retired in 2018. Visitation will be at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Colonial Heights Assembly of God on 5200 S Broadway Ave, Wichita, KS. The funeral will follow at 10:00 am at Colonial Heights Assembly of God. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Lester and Emily Strohm, and brother Daryl Strohmbaker. He leaves behind his loving wife Dianna, daughter Suzanna (Abel) Reyes, son Keith (Ashely) Strohm, 12 grandkids, brothers Melvin and Paul, sister Ruby, and many extended family and friends.



