Lieber, Kenneth "Ken" 50, beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, July 24 at 10:00am at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. He was born in New York City on August 9, 1968. He grew up in Fayetteville, Arkansas and graduated from the University of Kansas with a master's degree in Aerospace Engineering. Ken was an engineering test pilot at Cessna. He enjoyed spending time with his family, flying and working on his cars. Survivors: wife, Dana; daughters, Natalie and Ashley; parents, Michael and Eileen Lieber; sisters, Laura Lieber-Weiner (Norman) and Debbie Deere (Tom); nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial established with Kidney Cancer Association, 9450 SW Gemini Drive #38269, Beaverton, Oregon 97008. Downing & Lahey West. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 23, 2019