LYONS-Bolton, Kenneth M. 84, of Lyons, Kansas, passed away February 14, 2020 at Hospital District #1 of Rice County, Lyons. Funeral service will be at 10:00 A.M., Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Ebenezer United Methodist Church, Lyons with Pastor Rob Bolton officiating. Burial will be at Lyons Municipal Cemetery, Lyons. Visitation will be from 2:00 until 7:00 P.M., Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons with family present from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. Memorials may be given to Rice County Community Foundation (Swing Bed Unit at Hospital District #1 of Rice County), Rice County , Rice County Council on Aging, or Ebenezer United Methodist Church in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 19, 2020
