Holler, Kenneth Neel 80, of Wichita, died Nov. 8, 2019. Funeral Service will be 10 a.m. Dec. 7 at Resthaven, 11800 W. US-54, Wichita, followed by burial at 3 p.m., Windom Cemetery, Windom, Kan. Born in 1939 in Little River, Kan., Neel was a retired engineer, served in the US Marine Corps, and a graduate of Kansas State University and Gorham High School ('57). He was an active bicyclist and runner, a member of the Northwest Family YMCA and frequent patron of the Westlink Library. He was preceded in death by his parents Kenneth and Anna Holler, and sister Patricia Irwin. Survivors include his daughters Kimberly of Overland Park, and Madeline of Long Beach, Calif.; grandchildren Beatrice, Frances and Earl Wright, and son-in-law Wayne Wright, all of Long Beach; sister Kelsey Stewart of Fresno, Calif.; brother and sister-in-law Harris and Marielena Holler of Placerville, Calif.; and many cousins. Memorial donations may be made to the Northwest Wichita branch of the YMCA for children's programming or the Westlink Branch of the Wichita Public Library.

