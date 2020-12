Kenneth Orene KincaidAugust 1, 1947 - November 30, 2020Kaw City, Oklahoma - Kenneth Orene Kincaid, age 73, of Kaw City, OK, formerly of Udall and Mulvane, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020. Ken was a retired Beechcraft employee and a former Cessna employee. Visitation 1 - 8 pm Thursday, December 3, with family greeting friends 5 - 7 pm, at Smith Mortuary, 501 SE Louis Blvd., Mulvane. Graveside service 2 pm Friday, December 4, Mulvane Cemetery. Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Virginia Kincaid. Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Becky; daughters, Lynn West and Jonna LaKous; sisters, Janice Parkey and Carol Crumb (Randy); grandchildren, Darren LaKous (Kaitlyn), Devin West, Haley LaKous, Eric West, Kinsey LaKous and Sydney LaKous; great-grandchildren, Paige, Brayden, Declan, Adahlia and Dashiell. A memorial has been established with the American Heart Association , 1861 N. Rock Rd. #380, Wichita, KS 67206. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com