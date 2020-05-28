EUREKA-Pike, Kenneth 97, of Eureka passed away on May 23, 2020. Kenneth was born in Wichita, Kansas to Herbert and Vera Pike. Raised in the Goddard and Mount Hope communities, Kenneth graduated in the Mount Hope Class of 1940 and married his high school sweetheart, Gladys, in 1944. He was a World War II veteran who served stateside in the U.S. Army Air Corps. Following his discharge, he and Gladys worked in Wichita at Boeing. In 1945, they purchased land in Greenwood County where Kenneth began his lifelong farming and ranching operation. During the past seven decades, Kenneth was a respected leader in many agricultural and community organizations. He was actively involved in Greenwood County ASCS, Federal Land Bank, Production Credit, Cattlemen's Association, Butler Rural Electric, FHA, Rural Water District, and 4H. He also served on the boards of Climax Grade School and the Eureka Methodist Church. He was very active in Eastern Star and the Masonic Lodge in Climax, recently becoming a 75-year member pin recipient. Kenneth was preceded in death by sisters Verna Dick and Eleanor Achillis; brother Orville; and wife Gladys. He is survived by daughters Ruth Brier and her husband Bill Brier of Wichita, and Karen Filley and her husband Dr. Warren Filley of Edmond, Oklahoma; four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; a sister Joyce Dosien and her husband Phil Dosien of Bentley; and sister-in-law Vera Mae Pike of Hutchinson. Mr. Pike enjoyed a long, wonderful life with his loving family and his many dear friends and neighbors. He loved nothing more than raising his cattle and working his land in the beautiful Flint Hills. Visitation for all will be Saturday, May 30 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at the Wulf-Ast Mortuary in Mount Hope, Kansas. Due to current pandemic conditions, services will be private. Once we can gather safely, there will be a public memorial service in Eureka to honor Kenneth. Memorial contributions may be directed to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City, Longfellow House, 2502 Cherry, Kansas City MO 64108, www.rmhckc.org. Condolences may be left at wulfastmortuary.com.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 28, 2020.