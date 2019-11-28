Hill, Kenneth Preston 66, Inspector for Honeywell, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019. Memorial Service, 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Survivors: son, Troy (Stephanie) Hill; mother, Evelyn Metcalf; sisters, Doris (Berne) Coykendall, Pat (Gary) Byerlee and Alice Hill; grandchildren, Jaesa and Revan Hill; 2 nieces and 3 nephews. Preceded in death by father, Carl Metcalf; sister, Sue Balerio. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with Wichita Animal Action League, P.O. Box 21401, Wichita, KS 67208. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 28, 2019