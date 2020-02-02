HAYSVILLE-Barkley, Kenneth R. age 68, retired Boeing and Spirit employee, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020. No visitation. A celebration of his life will be held 2 pm Wednesday, February 5, at Smith Mortuary, 7031 S Broadway, Haysville. Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Kathryn Barkley and his daughter, Jody Barkley. Survivors include his wife, Cheryl; son, Jesse Watson (Ashley); daughters, Abby Kennedy (Ryan Houlden), Carly Kennedy (Chase), and Angela Barkley; brother, Bradley Barkley (Deb); grandchildren, Jaxson, Hazel, Ella, Jett, Trey and Tyson; great-granddaughter, Cora. A memorial has been established with the Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 2, 2020