Kenneth Squires
February 8, 1926 - November 13, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Kenneth Squires, 94, died Friday, November 13, 2020. Rosary will be at 6:30 pm, Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Funeral Service will be at 10:00 am, Wednesday, November 18, 2020, both at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ruth Squires; parents, James Willis and Hallie Squires; daughter and son-in-law, Linda L. (Larry) Jansen; brothers, James Squires, Jerry Dee Squires; sister, Lucy Ackley. Survived by his daughter, Karla (Phil "Bucky") Fowler; son, Gary (Elaine) Squires both of Wichita, KS; sister, Betty Lee; 11 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com