Kenneth Squires
1926 - 2020
Kenneth Squires
February 8, 1926 - November 13, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Kenneth Squires, 94, died Friday, November 13, 2020. Rosary will be at 6:30 pm, Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Funeral Service will be at 10:00 am, Wednesday, November 18, 2020, both at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ruth Squires; parents, James Willis and Hallie Squires; daughter and son-in-law, Linda L. (Larry) Jansen; brothers, James Squires, Jerry Dee Squires; sister, Lucy Ackley. Survived by his daughter, Karla (Phil "Bucky") Fowler; son, Gary (Elaine) Squires both of Wichita, KS; sister, Betty Lee; 11 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com

Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY MORTUARY EAST CHAPEL
6555 EAST CENTRAL
Wichita, KS 67206-1924
(316) 682-4553
Memories & Condolences
November 16, 2020
I remember Ken from Plastic Fab and slo-pitch softball in Wichita, Kansas many years ago. Godspeed Ken.

Fair winds and following seas sailor.
"Boatswain... Standby to pipe the side... Shipmate's going Ashore..."

Thank you Kenneth for your service to this nation. U.S. Navy, WWII and beyond.
Harry Simpson
