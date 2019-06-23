CALDWELL-Ryland, Kenneth V. age 74, ret. Hawker/Beechcraft editor/writer, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019. Memorial Service, 10am, Monday, June 24, 2019, at Vintage Faith Church, 2135 W. 13th St. N., Wichita, KS 67203. Preceded by his parents, Verne and Mary Lou (Turner) Ryland. Survivors: wife, Patti Jo; children, Elizabeth (Grant) Prior of Calgary, Alberta, Canada, David Ryland of Clearwater, Sarah (Jeff) Green of KC, MO, Daniel Ryland of Lakewood, CO; brother, John Ryland of San Francisco, CA; sister, Sandra Leight of Post Falls, ID; 5 grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials: Salvation Army, 350 N. Market, Wichita, KS 67202 or Bible Sabbath Association, PO Box 7707, Bonney Lake, WA 98391. www.wsmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 23, 2019