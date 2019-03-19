Piper, Kenneth Vance "Kenny" 29, Spirit Employee, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019. Visitation 6-8:00pm, Wednesday, Funeral Service 2:00pm, Thursday, both at Broadway Mortuary. Preceded in death by grandparents, Valentino and Katie Buffalohead and Olivia Piper. Survivors include parents, Jerry and Janell Piper; grandfather, Kenneth Piper; son, Elan; daughters, Trinity, Allyson and Amya; sisters, Casey (Jeffery Merry) Piper and Keri (Theo Sauls) Piper; brother, Jerome Buffalohead; companion, Megan Webb; and numerous nephews and nieces. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 19, 2019