Kenneth Vance "Kenny" Piper

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Vance "Kenny" Piper.

Piper, Kenneth Vance "Kenny" 29, Spirit Employee, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019. Visitation 6-8:00pm, Wednesday, Funeral Service 2:00pm, Thursday, both at Broadway Mortuary. Preceded in death by grandparents, Valentino and Katie Buffalohead and Olivia Piper. Survivors include parents, Jerry and Janell Piper; grandfather, Kenneth Piper; son, Elan; daughters, Trinity, Allyson and Amya; sisters, Casey (Jeffery Merry) Piper and Keri (Theo Sauls) Piper; brother, Jerome Buffalohead; companion, Megan Webb; and numerous nephews and nieces. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com.
logo
Funeral Home
Broadway Mortuary
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS 67211
(316) 262-3435
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Wichita, KS   (316) 262-3435
funeral home direction icon