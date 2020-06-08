Kenneth W. Enochs
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Enochs, Kenneth W. age 77, Born April 21, 1943, passed away on June 1, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Ruby and brother Bobbi. He is survived by his wife, Linda, sons Jeffrey (Violet), Troy (Hayli) Cory (Tracy), 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. They were married February 22, 1964 in Wichita. Ken loved the Lord and singing gospel music with his wife. Family, traveling and playing sports and church were his greatest joys in life. He retired from the Insurance business. The Memorial Service will be held at Wichita South Seventh-day Adventist Church at 820 W. 27th St. South, Wichita on June 20, 2020 at 2:30 pm.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved