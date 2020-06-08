Enochs, Kenneth W. age 77, Born April 21, 1943, passed away on June 1, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Ruby and brother Bobbi. He is survived by his wife, Linda, sons Jeffrey (Violet), Troy (Hayli) Cory (Tracy), 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. They were married February 22, 1964 in Wichita. Ken loved the Lord and singing gospel music with his wife. Family, traveling and playing sports and church were his greatest joys in life. He retired from the Insurance business. The Memorial Service will be held at Wichita South Seventh-day Adventist Church at 820 W. 27th St. South, Wichita on June 20, 2020 at 2:30 pm.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store