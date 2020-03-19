Miller, Kenneth W. "Kenny" 79, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Kenny was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Birtlee Miller and sister, Brenda Miller. Survivors include his wife, Mildred Miller; daughters, Trenia Arrington and Teresa Roberts (Greg); son, Kevin Miller; sisters, Della Lee (Chuck), Carolyn Olson (Bob), and Rosetta Blackmoore; 6 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. Visitation hours, 4-8 pm, Friday, March 20, at Broadway Mortuary, 1147 S. Broadway. Family Graveside Services will be held at Greenwood Cemetery, Wichita, KS. Memorials to: Harry Hynes Hospice. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 19, 2020