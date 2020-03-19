Kenneth W. "Kenny" Miller

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth W. "Kenny" Miller.
Service Information
Broadway Mortuary
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS
67211
(316)-262-3435
Notice
Send Flowers

Miller, Kenneth W. "Kenny" 79, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Kenny was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Birtlee Miller and sister, Brenda Miller. Survivors include his wife, Mildred Miller; daughters, Trenia Arrington and Teresa Roberts (Greg); son, Kevin Miller; sisters, Della Lee (Chuck), Carolyn Olson (Bob), and Rosetta Blackmoore; 6 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. Visitation hours, 4-8 pm, Friday, March 20, at Broadway Mortuary, 1147 S. Broadway. Family Graveside Services will be held at Greenwood Cemetery, Wichita, KS. Memorials to: Harry Hynes Hospice. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 19, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Wichita, KS   (316) 262-3435
funeral home direction icon