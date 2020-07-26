Hemberger, Rev. Kent Alan passed into eternal life on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at age 59. He was a priest of the Diocese of Wichita for 32 years. Fr. Kent was born to Herman and Marjorie (Youngers) Hemberger on March 3, 1961 in Wichita and attended St. Joseph School in Conway Springs, Benedictine College in Atchison, Kanas, and the Pontifical College Josephinum in Columbus, Ohio. Fr. Kent was ordained on May 28, 1988 and served at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception and St. Anthony Parish in Wichita before being named pastor of St. Anne Parish in Wichita, Director of the Spiritual Life Center, and pastor of St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Andover. Fr. Kent's experiences at the Catholic Worker House and training in Ignatian Spirituality guided his work and spiritual direction. Preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Marjorie Hemberger; brother, Msgr. Robert Hemberger; and brother-in-law, Gerald Unrein. Survived by his sisters, Virginia "Ginge" (Gerry) Kettenbach, Rose Marie Unrein; brothers, Glenn (Susan) Hemberger, Dale (Mary) Hemberger, and David Hemberger. Vigil will be at 7:00 pm, Friday, July 31, 2020; Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am, Saturday, August 1, 2020, both at Church of the Magdalen Catholic Church. Seating will be limited. Services will be live streamed and available to view at the Catholic Diocese of Wichita's YouTube page as well as St. Vincent de Paul's Website and Facebook Page. Memorials have been established with: Priests Retirement & Education Fund c/o Catholic Diocese of Wichita, 424 N. Broadway, Wichita, KS 67202; Our Daily Bread c/o Catholic Charities, 437 N. Topeka, Wichita, KS 67202. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
