Rosenhagen, Kenton Derek Rosenhagen, Kenton Derek, age 46, loving husband, father, brother, son, and friend passed away on Tuesday, June 16th 2020. Kenton was very active in his community, and he loved farming, spending quality time with his wife and kids, working on his beautiful home and yard, coaching and watching his kids play sports, and spending time with his many friends who adored him. He was preceded in death by his mother, Cecelia Ann Rosenhagen. He is survived by his devoted wife, LeAyre, daughters, Avery and Talby, son, Dax, father Renard (Patty) Rosenhagen of Cheney, sister Kimberly (Galen) McCormick of Wichita, brother Kerry Rosenhagen of Bloomington, MN and many friends. Funeral service Monday, June 22, 2020, 11:00 A.M. at the United Methodist Church, Norwich, Kansas. Burial to follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to: Rosenhagen College Fund: care of Citizens State Bank, P.O. Box 509, Cheney KS, 67025. Condolences may be left at wulfastmortuary.com
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 21, 2020.