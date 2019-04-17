Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kermit J. Fielder Sr.. View Sign

Fielder, Kermit J. Sr. 67, passed away April 11, 2019. He was born on March 11, 1952 to Jack and Dolores Fielder in Rantoul, Il. After his father retired from the Air Force his family settled in Haysville, KS. He attended Campus High School before enlisting in the US Army in 1969. In 1974 he married Pamela J. Tucker. Kermit was a very outgoing man who never met a stranger. He will be missed by many. He was preceded in death by his parents Jack and Dolores Fielder (Poncelet), brother Jack H. Fielder, and nephew Jan R. Fielder. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 44 years Pamela (Tucker) Fielder, son Ray (Mitzi) Creekmore, daughter Chennel (Peter) Gomes, daughter Shannon (Richard) Burger, daughter Karensa (Earle) Wright, son Kermit (Selena) Fielder II, daughter Dee-Dee (Steve) Caudillo, sisters Dorothy Fielder, Linda (Leon) Payne, Sandra (John) Ragan, brother Robert Fielder, 18 grandkids, 19 great-grandkids and many nieces and nephews. Memorial Services are Sat., April 20, 2019 2:00pm at Westside Free Will Baptist Church.

