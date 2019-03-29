Clinkenbeard, Kerry G. 67, returned to our heavenly father in his home on February 5th, 2019 in Wichita, Ks. Kerry was born July 8th, 1951 in Salt Lake City, Utah to William Kenneth and Imogene Brown Clinkenbeard. He is survived by his brother Kenneth and his wife Valerie Clinkenbeard; his adopted family Mark and Leah Roberts, Brittany and Joseph Archuleta, and 9 grandkids. Kerry was a retired Cessna Aircraft quality inspector who enjoyed reading and studying history, along with spending time and holidays with the Roberts family, often camping and canoeing. The memorial service will be held at Cornerstone Church of God, 2706 S. Glenn Ave, Wichita, Ks 67217 from 5-7 pm on March 30th, 2019.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 29, 2019