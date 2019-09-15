Huckins, Kerry Lynn (Griggs) 64, lost her battle with breast cancer on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Kerry was part owner and managed the family business at Haivala Concrete Tools Inc, here in Wichita. Kerry was born on Aug. 17, 1955 in Wichita, KS, to Paul E. Sr and Beverly (Haivala) Griggs. Kerry had a big heart and was a loving wife, daughter, sister, aunt, mother, grandmother and friend. She is preceded in death by her father, Paul Griggs Sr. and brother, Paul Griggs Jr. She is survived by her mother, Beverly Griggs; husband, John Garner; daughters, Erin and Shannon Huckins; siblings; Debbie Griggs, Vicki Trimm, Connie Griggs, Kim (Dave) Fennewald and Troy (Kim) Griggs; grandchildren, Kasady (Kolbie) Nettles, Kadie Smith and Jackson Combs. Celebration of life will be held from 1-6 pm at the family home on Sept. 21 st , 2019. Memorials may be sent to Victory in The Valley, 3755 E. Douglas, Ave, Wichita, KS 67218. She will be missed by all of those who know and love her. To share a memory please visit www.affinityallfaiths.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 15, 2019