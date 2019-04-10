Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kerry O. Rygg. View Sign

Rygg, Kerry O. passed away surrounded by his family on Friday, April 5th at the age of 72. He is preceded in death by his parents, Olaf Kerry and Rosemary Bernadette Rygg; brother, Thomas Rygg. Survived by his wife, Marg Rygg; sister-in-law, Lupe Esquivel; son, Steven (Kim); daughters, Jennifer, Cynthia and Jessica; grandchildren, Angela, Brianna, Ethan, Bailey, Ava and Carter; brother Richard (Laurie) Rygg. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, served in Vietnam and last stationed in Pearl Harbor. Moved to Wichita in 1970 and began his career in banking and automotive finance as well as other entrepreneurial ventures. He had a love for golfing, fishing and the outdoors. Enjoyed watching sports with his grandchildren, spending time with his family, especially during the holidays, and loved to sit down with a good book. He was a supporter of the Veterans Administration and where memorials have been set-up in his honor. Rosary will be at 6:30pm followed by the Funeral Mass at 7:00pm on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Military Funeral Honors will be at 10am, Friday, April 12, 2019, Kansas Veterans Cemetery, Winfield, KS. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at:

Rygg, Kerry O. passed away surrounded by his family on Friday, April 5th at the age of 72. He is preceded in death by his parents, Olaf Kerry and Rosemary Bernadette Rygg; brother, Thomas Rygg. Survived by his wife, Marg Rygg; sister-in-law, Lupe Esquivel; son, Steven (Kim); daughters, Jennifer, Cynthia and Jessica; grandchildren, Angela, Brianna, Ethan, Bailey, Ava and Carter; brother Richard (Laurie) Rygg. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, served in Vietnam and last stationed in Pearl Harbor. Moved to Wichita in 1970 and began his career in banking and automotive finance as well as other entrepreneurial ventures. He had a love for golfing, fishing and the outdoors. Enjoyed watching sports with his grandchildren, spending time with his family, especially during the holidays, and loved to sit down with a good book. He was a supporter of the Veterans Administration and where memorials have been set-up in his honor. Rosary will be at 6:30pm followed by the Funeral Mass at 7:00pm on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Military Funeral Honors will be at 10am, Friday, April 12, 2019, Kansas Veterans Cemetery, Winfield, KS. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.