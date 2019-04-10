Rygg, Kerry O. passed away surrounded by his family on Friday, April 5th at the age of 72. He is preceded in death by his parents, Olaf Kerry and Rosemary Bernadette Rygg; brother, Thomas Rygg. Survived by his wife, Marg Rygg; sister-in-law, Lupe Esquivel; son, Steven (Kim); daughters, Jennifer, Cynthia and Jessica; grandchildren, Angela, Brianna, Ethan, Bailey, Ava and Carter; brother Richard (Laurie) Rygg. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, served in Vietnam and last stationed in Pearl Harbor. Moved to Wichita in 1970 and began his career in banking and automotive finance as well as other entrepreneurial ventures. He had a love for golfing, fishing and the outdoors. Enjoyed watching sports with his grandchildren, spending time with his family, especially during the holidays, and loved to sit down with a good book. He was a supporter of the Veterans Administration and where memorials have been set-up in his honor. Rosary will be at 6:30pm followed by the Funeral Mass at 7:00pm on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Military Funeral Honors will be at 10am, Friday, April 12, 2019, Kansas Veterans Cemetery, Winfield, KS. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 10, 2019