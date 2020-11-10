1/1
Kerry Trent
1962 - 2020
Kerry Trent
March 19, 1962 - November 3, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Kerry Eugene Trent, Maj ARNG (Ret.), age 58, "slipped the surly bonds of earth…and touched the face of God" Tuesday, November 3, 2020 in a gyrocopter accident doing what he loved – flying.
Kerry is survived by his wife and the love of his life, Shelly D Trent (Burns), and son Kole Eli Trent of Wichita, KS, his parents Kenneth and Jane Trent of Paducah, TX and his Aunt Jan (Trent) Dickson of Lufkin, TX.
Following in his father's footsteps, Kerry joined the Amy in 1980 after graduating high school. He began his enlisted career at Ft Bragg, North Carolina where he was in the 82nd Airborne. He left the Army in 1984 and attended West Texas State University where he completed his degree and was commissioned 2nd Lieutenant in 1988.
He served active duty tours in Grenada – Operation Urgent Fury in 1983 and Panama - Operation Just Cause in 1989 and as an Oklahoma National Guardsman in Afghanistan – Operation Enduring Freedom in 2003. He served as the Commanding Officer of Delta Company 1-179 in Ponca City, OK prior to his service in Afghanistan and formed close and lasting friendships with his troop from that unit.
Military accomplishments include - Combat Infantryman Badge with star, Expert Infantry Man Badge, Master Parachutist Badge with Combat Distinction Device, 1 Bronze Star, Ranger Tab, Overseas Service Bar, and Armed Forces Reserve Medal with M Device.
Kerry was awarded several medals, including Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal (2nd award), Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Noncommissioned Officer's Professional Development Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, and Expert Marksmanship Qualification.
Common to all of his values was a sense of adventure, physical strength, determination, and courage. When he set a goal, he didn't waver – ever! Kerry was known for his strong individual personality, a sharp wit, and a drive for adventure. Growing up in Paducah Texas he loved riding, calf-roping, being a cowboy and outdoorsman. He was a musician; had a talent for the trumpet and was in the honor band. He played the piano, drums and guitar. He bought a 1969 Z-28 Camaro in 1978, which he kept and fully restored 30 years later. This was the beginning of Kerry's love of motion: cars, motorcycles, and airplanes. In his early thirties he left active military duty and completed civilian flight school and started his second career as a professional pilot, which he continued until he was medically retired in 2017. Flying was not just a vocation for him; it was the most intensely loved of all his interests.
As for personality, no one would call Kerry boring. He had a gift for mimicry, humor, and storytelling. His personal quirks were entertaining, as well. He dressed as he pleased and bragged that he hadn't owned a pair of underwear since the 1980s. He succeeded in doing things "his way" for all of his life. He would do anything for his friends and family and often hosted dove and fish fries for his friends.
More important than all of Kerry's identities, talents, and personal qualities are these: He was a devoted husband, father, and son. His family never doubted his love. His Christian beliefs are reflected in his favorite scripture which he kept taped to the refrigerator door: "I will instruct you and teach you in the way you should go; I will counsel you and watch over you." Psalm 32:8. He began every day with a devotional reading, and he lived by another favorite scripture: "Much will be required of everyone who has been given much. And even more will be expected of the one who has been entrusted with more." Luke 12:48
A graveside service will be held at Buck Creek Cemetery, Paducah, TX on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 1:00 pm. The family requests donations, in lieu of flowers, to the Kansas Food Bank, 1919 E. Douglas, Wichita Ks or the Buck Creek Cemetery Association, Paducah Texas.


Published in & from Nov. 10 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Buck Creek Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Zapata Funeral Home - Paducah - Paducah
904 North 13th Street
Paducah, TX 79248
806 492-2333
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
November 9, 2020
You will be missed sir! I am honored to have served under your command. WARDOGS FOREVER!!
Michael Rhoades
Served In Military Together
November 9, 2020
Kerry Trent was such an amazing person. Kerry came and saw my husband in the OKC hospice unit in February before he passed in March and that meant the world to my husband, he was so happy to see him. He also came to Tonkawa in January for my husbands surprise 50th and Mike was so happy he took time out of his life to come for that also. I know Mike was waiting for him with open arms and they are together again.
Shannon (Burns) Ward
Friend
