Kethleen Baier
1930 - 2020
Kathleen Baier
December 11, 1930 - November 8, 2020
Colwich, Kansas - Katheen (Harbert-Horsch) Baier, 89, of Colwich, passed with family by her side on November 8, 2020. Kathleen (Kay) was born in Willowdale, KS, daughter of Alfred and Leona (Werner) Harbert. She graduated from Sacred Heart Academy High School, Wichita, KS. In addition to being a wonderful wife and mother, Kay, co-owned and operated Ka-Don's Dry Goods Store, Colwich for 25 years. Kathleen married Donald S Horsch (Don) on September 5, 1950. Kay and Don loved gardening, square dancing, jointly running KaDon's, and playing cards with friends. They did everything together and brought each other much laughter and joy. They had 5 children; a daughter Suzanne (Mark) Vaughn, Andale; 4 sons Kevin (Lynelle) Pretty Prairie; Brian (Marilyn) LeCompton; Steven (Jane) Mount Hope; and Anthony (Lisa) Ankeny, IA as well as 15 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren, all of whom she loved and touched deeply. Kay was preceded in death by her husband, Don who died in 2000. In 2009 she married Victor Baier (Vic) Colwich, who survives. This union brought laughter and joy back into Kay's life. Vic and his children, Karen (Gordon) Long, Wichita, Jolene (Ted) Hahn, Harpers Ferry, WV; Vic Jr (Debbie), Abilene and grandchildren all graciously accepted Kay into the Baier family. During their time together, Kay and Vic traveled all over, played cards with friends, and had a great retirement life together. Rosary will be held on November 19, 2020 at 9:30 am followed by Christian Burial Mass at 10:00 am, both at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Colwich. The mass will be livestreamed through Sacred Heart Church-Colwich YouTube Link. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to Sacred Heart Building Fund, PO Box 578, Colwich, Ks 67030


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 18, 2020.
