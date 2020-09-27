Kevin Bargdill

August 21, 1961 - September 21, 2020

Haysville, Kansas - Kevin Thomas Bargdill, 59, of Wichita, KS passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020 surrounded by ones he laughed with, lived for, and loved. He was a devoted father, son, brother, and grandfather. Kevin was preceded in death by his mother Beverly Bargdill, and daughter Erica Bargdill. He is survived by his father, Charles "Ed" Bargdill of Haysville, daughter Casey Bargdill (Hande Cimenser) of Wichita, son Cody (Joan) Bargdill of Wichita, brother Randy (Victoria) Bargdill of Wichita, brother Brett (Carrie) Bargdill of Haysville, grandson Cooper Bargdill and granddaughter Jordyn Bargdill. Kevin was a man of faith, and was ready to meet his maker. He never met a stranger, and will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him. A private celebration of life will be held for family and close friends.





