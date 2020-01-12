Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kevin Michael Gaughan. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Gaughan, Kevin Michael 60, died Jan. 10, 2020. Memorial Service: 2 p.m., Fri., Jan. 17, Church of the Savior,875 N. Spaulding Ave, Wichita.. Kevin was born Dec. 17, 1959 in Topeka, KS to Robert and Elizabeth Gaughan. He graduated from Chopticon High School in Maryland. Kevin served in the US Navy as a gunner's mate. He worked in the IT industry for 25 years, first with his brother who owned Access Group, LLC. Kevin transitioned with the company when it was sold to Choose Networks. His most recent position was Account Manager. Before being diagnosed with a glioblastoma brain tumor in June, Kevin served hundreds of clients, many of whom became friends. Survivors include his wife of 22 years, Angela; and daughter, Courtney; brother, Pat Gaughan (Carolyn); step-dad, Clinton Perrie (Arletta); step-mother, Diana Woodward; sister in-law, Misty Chenoweth (Eric); and step-brothers; step-sisters; cousins; nieces; nephews; and a recently born grand-nephew. Memorial is established with Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita.

Gaughan, Kevin Michael 60, died Jan. 10, 2020. Memorial Service: 2 p.m., Fri., Jan. 17, Church of the Savior,875 N. Spaulding Ave, Wichita.. Kevin was born Dec. 17, 1959 in Topeka, KS to Robert and Elizabeth Gaughan. He graduated from Chopticon High School in Maryland. Kevin served in the US Navy as a gunner's mate. He worked in the IT industry for 25 years, first with his brother who owned Access Group, LLC. Kevin transitioned with the company when it was sold to Choose Networks. His most recent position was Account Manager. Before being diagnosed with a glioblastoma brain tumor in June, Kevin served hundreds of clients, many of whom became friends. Survivors include his wife of 22 years, Angela; and daughter, Courtney; brother, Pat Gaughan (Carolyn); step-dad, Clinton Perrie (Arletta); step-mother, Diana Woodward; sister in-law, Misty Chenoweth (Eric); and step-brothers; step-sisters; cousins; nieces; nephews; and a recently born grand-nephew. Memorial is established with Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close