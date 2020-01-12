Gaughan, Kevin Michael 60, died Jan. 10, 2020. Memorial Service: 2 p.m., Fri., Jan. 17, Church of the Savior,875 N. Spaulding Ave, Wichita.. Kevin was born Dec. 17, 1959 in Topeka, KS to Robert and Elizabeth Gaughan. He graduated from Chopticon High School in Maryland. Kevin served in the US Navy as a gunner's mate. He worked in the IT industry for 25 years, first with his brother who owned Access Group, LLC. Kevin transitioned with the company when it was sold to Choose Networks. His most recent position was Account Manager. Before being diagnosed with a glioblastoma brain tumor in June, Kevin served hundreds of clients, many of whom became friends. Survivors include his wife of 22 years, Angela; and daughter, Courtney; brother, Pat Gaughan (Carolyn); step-dad, Clinton Perrie (Arletta); step-mother, Diana Woodward; sister in-law, Misty Chenoweth (Eric); and step-brothers; step-sisters; cousins; nieces; nephews; and a recently born grand-nephew. Memorial is established with Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 12, 2020