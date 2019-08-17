Williams, Kevin R. Owner of Interstate Wrecker Service of Wichita, KS passed away in peace, August 13, 2019, at the age of 64. Survived by his children and godchildren; loving mother, RoseMary Joy Blair; father, Ray Williams (Onie); stepfather, Dan Blair; sisters, Loretta Brown, Geri Watts and Tenesa Tipton. Further survived by nieces, other relatives and friends. Kevin will be fondly remembered as a loving father, son and brother. In keeping with the wishes of Kevin, there will be no services held. Private family memorial will be held.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 17, 2019