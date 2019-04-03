Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kevin T. Carlyle. View Sign

CASCO, WI-Carlyle, Kevin T. 55, of Casco, WI, passed away March 31, 2019. Kevin was born October 10, 1963 to the late King and Carol (Hansen) Carlyle. He married Beth Asmus on June 6, 1994 in Wichita Kansas. Beth lost her best friend and the love of her life of 26 years. Kevin had a love of all things with engines, a love for animals, and a love for volunteering for the Casco Lions Club. Kevin is survived by his Wife, Beth; his daughter Crystal (Steven) Billings, Wichita, KS; grandchildren, Jaden, Katelynn and Rebecca Billings; brother-in-law, Ed Woodcox; mother-in-law, Dorothy Asmus; sister-in-law, Karen (Tim) Mann; brothers-in-law, Leo Asmus and John (Brenda) Asmus; as well as by many nieces and nephews that mean the world to him. He was preceded in death by his sister, Merilee Jean Woodcox. Per Kevin's wishes, there will be no funeral services. Any memorials may be given to the Casco Lions. Wiesner & Massart Funeral Homes is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolence messages may be shared at www.wiesnermassart.com . Burial will take place at a later date in the Holy Trinity Cemetery in Casco. A special thank you to the Casco Lions Club. Funeral Home Wiesner & Massart

