DERBY-Butler, Kevin Wayne 54, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019. He was born August 7, 1964 to John and Nancy (Lowther) Butler in Biloxi, Mississippi. Kevin is survived by his wife of 34 years, Margaret; children, Ryan (Stephanie) Butler, Blake (Amanda) Butler; grandchildren, Jorja Butler, Brooke Wilkinson, Ariana Butler, Bella Butler, Millie Butler; father; siblings, Jon Scott Butler and Michelle Landon; and numerous others. He was preceded in death by his mother. Memorial Service: 10:00 am, Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Mulvane United Methodist Church, 107 S. Central Mulvane, KS 67110. Contributions: Beauties and Beasts, PO Box 783001, Wichita, KS 67278.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 7, 2019