ROGERS, AR-Callaghan, Kevin William 55, of Rogers, Arkansas and formerly of Wichita, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019. He was born April 17, 1963 in Wichita to Sandra Sue "Sami" Callaghan and the late Clifford William Callaghan. He spent his entire career 'wheeling and dealing', selling cars for many years before relocating to Northwest Arkansas and becoming a partner and operating Horseshoe Bend Marina on Beaver Lake, Arkansas for 23 years. His Memorial Service will begin at 1:00pm, Monday, March 11, 2019 in the Chapel of Rollins Funeral Home in Rogers, Arkansas. Arrangements are under the care of Rollins Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the Rogers Animal Shelter, 2935 W Oak St., Rogers, AR 72758 Condolences may be expressed at www.RollinsFuneral.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 9, 2019