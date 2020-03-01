Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kim Alan Hawk. View Sign Service Information Wulf-Ast Mortuary - Garden Plain 911 Biermann Garden Plain , KS 67050 (316)-535-2211 Send Flowers Notice

Hawk, Kim Alan was born November 15, 1956, in Wichita, KS, to Dr. Eugene Hawk, MD, and Carmelita (Jewell) Hawk. He passed away January 8, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Teri, and his step-father, Earl Sayler. He is survived by son, Preston Hawk of Austin, TX; sisters, Jan McGee (Greg) of Goodyear, AZ, Kit Bruggeman (Dave) of Wichita, KS, Lisa Sayler of Chandler, AZ, and Pamela Sayler (Bill Jackel) of Rio Rancho, NM; brothers, Mike (Linda) of Overland Park, KS, and Gene of Big Lake, MN; and many nieces and nephews. Kim graduated from Bishop Carroll in 1975, and he attended Coffeyville Community College and the University of Oklahoma in Norman, OK. He managed a restaurant in Norman before moving back to Wichita and working in the construction industry. He later owned his own windows installation company. Kim's greatest recreational passion was golf. He lettered in golf at Bishop Carroll and qualified for the state tournament as a senior. He won a scholarship in golf to Coffeyville Community College. He also had a passion for music. He played the guitar and often sang at weddings. Above all, he was a loving father, hard worker, and kind man to all he met. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in care of Wulf-Ast Mortuary, Garden Plain, KS. Graveside memorial service, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00A.M. in Fairview Cemetery, St. John KS.

