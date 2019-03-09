McElhaney, Kimberlee Kay formerly of Wichita, Ks., went home with her angels to meet Jesus Oct. 7th, 2018. She was a person who was extremely creative and talented as well as very athletic. She was also a magnet for children and animals. Her survivors include her care giver, best friend and partner, Tinker Bennett; Mother, Doris McElhaney Tinsley and Stepfather, Woody Tinsley; brother, Brad (Kristyn) McElhaney; Stepsister, Vici (Eric) McClure; Stepbrother, Leonard (Christine) DeZeeuw; biological brother, Jeff Sandusky; beloved nephew, Joshua; and numerous loved ones. Preceding her to Heaven was her Dad, A. G. McElhaney. A celebration of Kim's life will be held at Believers Southern Baptist Church, 13909 W. 21st St., Wichita, Ks 67212 at 11:00 a.m. on Mar 9th, 2019.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kimberlee Kay McElhaney.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 9, 2019