Foley, Kimberly Sue Kimberly Sue Foley transitioned from this life loved and with dignity on August 19, 2019. Kim was born on October 25, 1967 in Wichita, Kansas to Robin Foley and Karen Foley. She was one of three children, survived by her sister, Stacia Foley; brother and sister-in-law,Shawn and Stacey Foley. She is additionally survived by her six nieces and nephews and her aunt Margaret and preceded in death by her uncle Dan and grandparents. Kim received her BA in advertising from Southern Methodist University and later became a district sales manager at Triple-I Corporation, where she was highly regarded by her coworkers. Kim was a beloved mother to Molly, Trinity, and Marissa who carry their mother's joyous and lively spirit. Kim nurtured her children and community through her delicious cooking and her selfless friendship. She championed all people, accepting all backgrounds, and spent much of her life advocating for children with special needs. She was an effortless hostess and made all friends and family feel welcome in her home--not one person was forgotten, not one person was made to feel less than the other. Kim was a devoted servant of the Lord and may He welcome her into his kingdom with open arms. Her light and laughter will be deeply missed. We love you, Kimberly, our mom, friend, sister, daughter, and our angel. Friends and family are welcome to attend Kim's Memorial Service at 10 AM on Wednesday, August 28 at Church of the Ascension:9510 W 127th St, Overland Park, KS 66213.Those who wish may donate in Kim's name to theDown Syndrome Guild of Greater Kansas City:5960 Dearborn St. Suite 100, Mission, KS 66202.

