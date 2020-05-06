Kimberly Sue Steele-Ealey
Steele-Ealey, Kimberly Sue 47, passed away unexpectedly on April 30, 2020. She was born to Christine and Roger Ott on July 15, 1972. Kimberly lived a life of service to others. She graduated from Southeast High School and went to Wichita State University where she received a Bachelor's and two Master's Degrees. Kimberly worked for Wichita Public Schools for 20 years as a special education teacher at L'Ouverture and McCollum Elementary Schools. When her sight deteriorated, she stayed connected by working part-time and volunteering at McCollom. Kimberly was preceded in death by her daughter, Andrea Lee Steele, and her mother. She leaves behind her husband, Armond, and sons Paul Steele and Nelson Ealey; her father, Roger Ott. Kimberly was known for her kindness and care of others, for her patience in and out of the classroom, for her ability to make those around her comfortable, and her beautiful smile. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Envision. Visitation with the family present is Thursday, May 7 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Resthaven Mortuary.


Published in Wichita Eagle on May 6, 2020.
