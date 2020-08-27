1/1
Kipper Caine Stalnaker
Stalnaker, Kipper Caine was born April 27, 1963 in Wichita, Kansas to Courtland and Laura (Gill) Stalnaker. He was a graduate of Wichita East High School. An expert in turf management, he worked for Johnson County and the City of Chickasha, OK. Kipper passed away August 14, 2020 at McPherson, KS. Preceded by father, Courtland and brother Kevin C. Stalnaker. He is survived by son Chase Gill Stalnaker; daughter, McKenzie Faye Stalnaker; brother, Kyle C. Stalnaker; special uncle, Daniel L. Gill (Susie) and a host of close family and friends. A memorial celebration of Kipper's life will be Sunday, August 30, 2020 at 1:00 pm in the Biglow Funeral Home Chapel, 2310 E. Lincoln Wichita, KS 67211. To view a full obituary, send condolences or sign an online registry, go to www.biglowfuneraldirector, Wichita, KS 67211.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 27, 2020.
