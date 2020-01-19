Graham, Kipper Joe 62, was born September 20, 1957 in Spirit Lake Iowa. Kipper expired January 9th, 2020 at home in Wichita, Ks. Kip grew up in Lake Park, Iowa on the farm. He attended high school at Harris Lake Park where he played football and wrestled. He graduated in 1976. He attended and graduated from Iowa State University in 1980. He spent most of his career working as a broker for meat products for John Morrell, Excel, and JB Swift. He enjoyed spending time with family. He was a great cook. He also enjoyed water skiing, snow skiing and boating. Kipper is survived by daughter Summer, granddaughter Autumn, son Montgomery, father Rodney, 2 brothers Bradley (Francel) and Sterling (Jan). Those preceding him in death are his mother Charlene and nephew Bradley Jr. Memorial services are pending in the spring at the Lake Park United Methodist Church Lake Park, Iowa.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 19, 2020