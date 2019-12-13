MIDDLEBERG, FL-Rupert, Kirby III of Middleburg, FL passed away on the morning of November 28, 2019. Kirby was born in Wichita, Kansas November 8, 1951 to Kirby E. Rupert II and Lydia Rupert (Walker), who also preceded him in death. Kirby E. Rupert III is survived by his loving wife LaVelda Rupert (Glidewell), and their five daughters Dylan Rupert (Joe McGrew) and her children Brynn and Harper; Caressa Hutchinson (Greg) and her children McKenzie, Chase, and Riley; JoLeesa Mayberry (Travis) and her children Kamea, Amadea, and Yaeli; LuCritia Rupert (James Baker) and her children Aubree, Isabella, and Penelope; Cordie VanBoxtel (Alec). There are no scheduled services. The family asks that those who knew Kirby just take a moment to remember him and know how much his friends and family meant to him. Arrangements are under the care of Broadus-Raines Funeral Home, 501 Spring St., Green Cove Springs, FL 32043 (904) 284-4000.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 13, 2019