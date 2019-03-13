Keplar, Kirk Allen "Red" passed away unexpectedly, in Wichita Kansas on March 8th, 2019 at the age of 48. Kirk is survived by Joseph McCurry (Son), Mickey Keplar (Mother), Kevin Keplar (Brother), and Mandy Keplar (Sister). Kirk was born on June 8th, 1970 in Wichita, Kansas to Mickey and Allen Keplar. Kirk enjoyed an eclectic taste in music and spent most of his free time drawing.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 13, 2019