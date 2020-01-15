Padgett, Kirke Geoffrey 19, died Sunday, January 12, 2020. Rosary will be at 6:30 pm, Friday, January 17, 2020; Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am, Saturday, January 18, 2020, both at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Preceded in death by his grandparents, Kenneth Padgett, James and Janet Grabendike. Survived by his parents, Kenneth, Jr. and Christina Padgett; siblings, Emma, Joel, Celia, and Heath Padgett; grandmother, Donna Padgett. Memorials have been established with: St. Vincent de Paul Society c/o Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 124 N. Roosevelt, Wichita, KS 67208; Siteman Cancer Center, 4921 Parkview Pl., St. Louis, MO 63110. Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes at: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 15, 2020