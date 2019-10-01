Johnson, Kiya Dawn Our Kiya Dawn Johnson, born November 3, 2010, gained her wings on September 26, 2019, and is being held in the arms of Jesus. She is survived by her parents, Kayla and Josh; siblings, Kloe and LJ; grandparents, Jennifer and Darren Winn and Mary Ratcliff; uncles, Kyler, Bryce, and John; aunts, Kara, Kamee, Shelly, Angela, Crystal, Linda, Kristi and Sara; cousins, Royce, Kynlee, Chevelle, Kaysen, Brycen, Bentley, Baylee, Holden, Cassandra, Emilio, Lewis, Ariauna, June, Amber, Ashley, Amee, Addie, Trey, Ezequiel and Julie. Kiya was preceded in death by her cousin, Aiden. Visitation for family and friends, 7:30-9:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 1, at Downing and Lahey Mortuary West, 10515 W. Maple in Wichita. Final respects church service, 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 2, at Grace Baptist Church, 1414 W. Pawnee in Wichita. Share online tributes via www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 1, 2019